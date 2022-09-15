Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

PM urged to scrap ‘truly catastrophic’ benefit cap

Households whose benefits are capped will be left on average £65 a week worse off from April than they would be without a cap, campaigners said.

Jemma Crew
Friday 16 September 2022 00:10
Liz Truss has been urged to get rid of the benefit cap (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss has been urged to get rid of the benefit cap (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Child poverty campaigners have called on the new Prime Minister to scrap the “truly catastrophic” benefit cap.

Households whose benefits are capped will be left on average £65 a week worse off from April than they would be without a cap in place, according to analysis for the Child Action Poverty Group (CPAG).

Around 120,000 households whose benefits are already capped, containing around 300,000 children, will not see any rise when benefits are increased next April in line with the current inflation rate, it said.

And it said 35,000 due to be newly capped in April will only see some of the increase before the cap kicks in.

The cap on benefits was introduced in 2013 and was intended to be an incentive to get households into work.

Recommended

It limits the total amount of benefits low-earning and non-working households can receive – to £384.62 a week for families outside London, and £442.31 a week for those in London – with some exceptions.

The benefit cap is cruel and irrational at the best of times - many parents subject to it can’t escape it by working more because they are caring for very young children and housing costs are completely out of their control

Alison Garnham, Child Action Poverty Group

This is the same level as 2016 – and therefore has not increased to reflect the rising cost of living.

As a result, the number of capped households has risen over time, and CPAG said people have experienced a “growing gulf” between their income and rising costs.

It said removing the cap would mean an additional £65 a week, on average, for affected households, which it said would be “invaluable” in the current economic climate.

It would cost £500 million to remove the cap – just 0.2% of total spending on social security, it added.

Over the summer, then work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey hinted that the cap may be reviewed before next April.

CPAG chief executive Alison Garnham said: “The benefit cap is cruel and irrational at the best of times – many parents subject to it can’t escape it by working more because they are caring for very young children and housing costs are completely out of their control.

“But in the current crisis, its effects will be truly catastrophic for hundreds of thousands of children, pushing many into deep poverty.

“It is early days for the new Government and scrapping the cap would send a clear signal to families that the PM is on their side – there can be no doubt that leaving it in place will damage the lives of children up and down the country.”

The Department for Work and Pensions said the cap provides a strong work incentive and balances fairness for taxpayers with providing support.

Recommended

Any revision of the cap would come alongside decisions to uprate benefits, with any change taking place the following April.

The department referred to the Government’s £37 billion support package to help the public through the cost-of-living crisis, and the new cap on average energy bills announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss upon taking office.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in