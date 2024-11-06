Infrastructure tsar warns of ‘real challenge’ for HS2 to reach Euston

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The “real challenge” for ensuring HS2 trains reach London’s Euston is the development of the station, a Government adviser has warned.

Sir John Armitt made the comment a week after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced funding to build a pair of tunnels stretching 4.5 miles between Old Oak Common – in the western suburbs of the capital – and Euston.

Speaking at the Rail Industry Association’s annual conference in central London, Sir John, who chairs the National Infrastructure Commission, said: “What was very welcome news was the announcement that they would fund the completion of the tunnels through to Euston.

“That’s the relatively straightforward bit.

“The real challenge, as everyone in this room knows of course, is Euston station, which will take longer to do than it will to drive the tunnels.

“So what’s really needed is to find a solution to dealing with Euston station.”

In October last year, then prime minister Rishi Sunak announced that extending HS2 from Old Oak Common to Euston was reliant on private investment.

This was aimed at saving £6.5 billion of taxpayers’ money.

Major HS2 construction work at a site alongside the existing Euston station has been halted since March 2023 due to funding doubts.

Sir John went on to state that the speed and route chosen for HS2 has added to its cost, as it has resulted in a large amount of tunnelling.

He said: “I would argue, personally, I think the 400 kilometres per hour (250mph) was wrong, putting it bluntly.

“Of course if we’d gone for a lower speed we’d have had different routes, and that different route might well have had less cost because it didn’t go through the Chilterns.”

He said decisions made in planning major infrastructure projects are “the most critical”.

He added: “Once you start building, there’s not a lot you can change, so you’ve got to get it right before you start building.”

The design speed for HS2 tracks is 400km/h (250mph), and the trains will have a maximum speed of 360km/h (225mph).