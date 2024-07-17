Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Humza Yousaf and Nadia el-Nakla welcome newborn baby girl into their family

The former first minister shared the news on Wednesday evening.

Ryan McDougall
Wednesday 17 July 2024 21:21
Former first minister Humza Yousaf embraces his wife, Nadia El-Nakla. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former first minister Humza Yousaf embraces his wife, Nadia El-Nakla. (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Humza Yousaf and his wife have had a new baby girl.

Nadia El-Nakla gave birth to Liyana Jenin Yousaf on Wednesday and both are well, the former first minister said on X.

Mr Yousaf said his daughter and stepdaughter are happy and excited to welcome their baby sister.

Mr Yousaf wrote: “Welcome to the world Liyana Jenin Yousaf, we are in love. Mum and baby are doing well.

“Amal is super excited at becoming a big sister, and Maya is very happy to be the head of our girl gang.

“We give thanks to God for blessing our family with a new addition.”

A number of messages of congratulations poured in shortly after Mr Yousaf made the announcement, including one from current First Minister John Swinney.

He wrote: “That is wonderful news. A warm welcome to Liyana and much love to you all.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in