Yousaf ‘delusional’ to challenge for SNP leadership, says Baillie

Humza Yousaf would be “delusional” to run for the SNP leadership, Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie has said.

Reports have suggested the Health Secretary is considering a run to succeed Nicola Sturgeon after her shock resignation announcement this week.

He told journalists on Friday he is giving the possibility of standing for the top job “serious consideration”.

But Ms Baillie – her party’s health spokeswoman – derided the idea, attacking Mr Yousaf as “without a doubt the worst minister I have ever had the misfortune of shadowing”.

She told the party’s conference in Edinburgh: “Even by the standards of previous SNP health ministers, Humza Yousaf stands out for his incompetence.

“But conference, I hear the most astonishing news – having been the worst Health Secretary on record, his condition has deteriorated further.

“He now aspires to be the worst first minister on record.

“The lack of self-awareness might be considered by clinicians to be delusional.

“Conference, they can have as many runners and riders as they want.

“We know the best option for our next first minister is (Scottish Labour leader) Anas Sarwar.”

Ms Baillie had previously put both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ms Sturgeon’s successor “on notice” in her speech, adding: “Labour is back in business and coming for your job.”