Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spoiler alert! HS2’s enormous conveyor network starts moving excavated material

A total of more than five million tonnes of spoil will be moved by the conveyors from three locations in west London.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 22 November 2022 14:02
A 1.7-mile long network of conveyors has begun operating in west London to move material excavated for the construction of HS2 (Hs2 Ltd/PA)
A 1.7-mile long network of conveyors has begun operating in west London to move material excavated for the construction of HS2 (Hs2 Ltd/PA)

A 1.7-mile-long network of conveyors has begun operating in west London to move material excavated for the construction of HS2.

The system will remove the need for one million lorry journeys to transport spoil, according to HS2 Ltd.

It was switched on by HS2 minister Huw Merriman at the high-speed railway’s Old Oak Common station site on Wednesday.

A total of more than five million tonnes of spoil will be moved by the conveyors from three locations in the area to a logistics hub at Willesden Euro Terminal.

Freight trains will then transport it to three destinations: Barrington, Cambridgeshire; Cliffe, Kent; and Rugby, Warwickshire.

Recommended

The material will be used to fill empty space for projects such as new housing developments.

Mr Merriman said: “It was a pleasure to launch this truly remarkable conveyor system at Old Oak Common and see how impressive it is in action, as it brings us one step closer to our goal of delivering a cleaner transport network.

“These conveyors are just one way in which HS2 is transforming the future of construction, by keeping the impact on the environment and local community to a minimum while driving growth across the country.”

HS2 Ltd’s stations client director Lee Holmes said: “The launch of our conveyor system in west London is yet another important progress milestone for HS2 Ltd.

“This impressive network of conveyors means we are able to significantly reduce the impact of construction on the local area.

“Momentum on HS2 continues to build as the project nears peak construction, and systems like these conveyors are just one of the ways we are working to reduce carbon emissions in construction.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in