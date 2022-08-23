What the papers say – August 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are lead by dire inflation predictions and sewage concerns.

The Financial Times, the Daily Express, The Independent and The Times lead on the “spiralling” inflation, with Citigroup warning of an 18% January peak.

The impact of sewage pollution has been worsened by cuts made by Liz Truss, according to The Guardian, while the Tory leadership contender’s “u-turn” on an emergency budget is front page of the i.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plea from refugee minister Lord Harrington for a doubling of payments for families hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The Daily Mail has an op-ed from Justice Secretary Dominic Raab in which he accuses striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”.

A mother who claims her son was assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo says the player does not feel sorry, says the Daily Mirror.

And Metro says “snowflakes” are blocking A&E departments, while the Daily Star reports a new study proves naps at work are beneficial.