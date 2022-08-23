Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – August 23

A worsening cost-of-living forecast features on Tuesday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 23 August 2022 05:39
What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are lead by dire inflation predictions and sewage concerns.

The Financial Times, the Daily Express, The Independent and The Times lead on the “spiralling” inflation, with Citigroup warning of an 18% January peak.

Recommended

The impact of sewage pollution has been worsened by cuts made by Liz Truss, according to The Guardian, while the Tory leadership contender’s “u-turn” on an emergency budget is front page of the i.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plea from refugee minister Lord Harrington for a doubling of payments for families hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The Daily Mail has an op-ed from Justice Secretary Dominic Raab in which he accuses striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”.

A mother who claims her son was assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo says the player does not feel sorry, says the Daily Mirror.

And Metro says “snowflakes” are blocking A&E departments, while the Daily Star reports a new study proves naps at work are beneficial.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in