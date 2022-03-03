Group of schools’ bodies sign letter expressing concern at Integrated Education Bill

A group of schools bodies have united to pen a joint open letter expressing their concerns at a new Integrated Education Bill.

The Private Member’s Bill, put forward by Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong, proposes the setting of minimum targets for the number of children being educated in integrated schools, as well as providing dedicated funding for facilitation of the sector.

Currently just 7% of children in Northern Ireland attend schools in the formally integrated sector.

The Bill is set to reach the final stage of the legislative process at Stormont just before the Assembly is dissolved for fresh elections.

An open letter signed by the heads of the largest schools bodies contends the proposed legislation is flawed and claims it will educationally disadvantage more than 90% of pupils

Signatories include the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, Controlled Schools Support Council, Governing Bodies Association NI, Transferor Representatives’ Council and the Catholic Schools Trustee Service.

They contended they would be “failing the young people of Northern Ireland” if the did not share their concerns about the Bill.

“The legal and financial implications of this Bill need to be understood by all elected representatives and taken seriously.

“The issue is neither integrated education nor integrated schools,” they write.

“We believe this flawed legislation is not fit for purpose and will educationally disadvantage over 90% of children and young people.

“Collaboration in education is critical.

“Prioritising one group of schools above all others will undermine efforts to provide an equitable environment.

“Those expressing concerns about the unintended damaging outcomes of the flawed legislation have been characterised as self-interested and standing in the way of progress.

“That view is as inaccurate as it is unfair.

“Legitimate concerns regarding the consequences of the Bill for the quality of education provided to all our children and young people, must be given due consideration.

“We question what funding will be available, given the scale of investment required for the enactment of this Bill.

“Investment which will have to be directed to one sector.

“For this reason, we are unable to support the Bill, we remain committed to working together to ensure children and young people meet their full potential.”