Officers ‘risked their lives’ to confront armed man shot dead by police

Officers took “decisive action … at considerable risk to their own lives” when confronted by a man who swung a sword at them as they responded to a break-in, the police watchdog has said.

Convicted stalker Bryce Hodgson also pointed a loaded crossbow at officers before being shot in the neck and chest on January 30 at a property in Bywater Place, Southwark, south-east London.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has found the actions of all officers involved in the incident, and the use of lethal force, was “justified, proportionate and necessary”.

Officers were called to the property at 5.07am after several reports of Hodgson, who was armed with three crossbows and knives, trying to force entry.

He had entered the home via the back door and was trying to get into a bedroom where the residents had barricaded themselves in.

Two police constables arrived at the property and found broken glass and arrows near the front door. They had also heard banging coming from within the property.

Hodgson, from Sheffield, was instructed to “show his hands” by officers who challenged him with a Taser, but he failed to comply and swung the sword at them, the IOPC said.

The officers were then joined by armed support and firearms officers who entered the property at 5.15am.

Hodgson did not follow instructions before picking up a crossbow and pointing it at an officer, at which point one officer then fired two shots hitting Hodgson in his neck and his chest, the IOPC said.

First aid was given but Hodgson was declared dead at 5.37am.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This was a tragic incident where a man lost his life and our sympathies are with Mr Hodgson’s family and everyone affected.

“However, the actions of all officers involved in this incident, and the decision to use of lethal force, were, in our opinion, justified, proportionate and necessary.

“I would particularly like to highlight the bravery demonstrated by all of the officers who attended, including the two local response officers who entered the property first, knowing an armed man was still inside.

“They took decisive action to confront Mr Hodgson, at considerable risk to their own lives, only withdrawing when instructed.

“Despite being threatened with a weapon, they maintained their professionalism and demonstrated their commitment to keeping the public safe even when their own safety was at risk.”

Investigators have viewed body-worn video footage, obtained statements from the officers and listened to 999 calls and the officers’ radio communications to establish what happened, and the IOPC’s report will be shared with the coroner.

The investigation also looked at the Met’s offender management of Hodgson, who was handed a 16-week suspended jail term in July last year and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after being convicted of stalking.

The IOPC said: “He was placed on bail and made to wear an electronic tag with conditions not to enter the exclusion zone of SE16, except for once when in the company of police he collected his belongings on July 13 2023, in accordance with his bail conditions.

“Despite the Electronic Monitoring Service (EMS) being informed of this authorised visit in advance, an alert was triggered, and he was arrested on July 18 for a breach of bail conditions.

“We are now consulting with the Met over a learning recommendation to enhance the current processes with an additional check of police systems prior to arrest, in circumstances where bail conditions allow for individuals to attend a given location in the company of police.

“The evidence indicates that nothing disclosed by Mr Hodgson on July 18, nor his behaviour, gave reason for any safeguarding concerns to be raised for him or the occupants of Bywater Place.”

Commander Charmain Brenyah, responsible for firearms policing in the Met, said: “We are pleased that the IOPC has found our officers’ actions were appropriate and that they also recognised the bravery of all those involved.

“As well as acknowledging their professionalism, I too must also commend the officers for their bravery during this incident.”

Ms Brenyah said the two response officers who attended first “put their own lives at risk” to confront Hodgson, adding that they “truly embody our key values of integrity and courage”.

The armed officers “also showed incredible bravery”, she said.