Iran executes British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, says state media

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dual British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari has been executed in Iran, according to state media.

Earlier this week, the family of Mr Akbari said it had been asked to go to his prison for a “final visit” and that he had been moved to solitary confinement, as Britain repeated its call for Tehran not to carry the execution.

“Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him,” the British foreign secretary, James Cleverly had tweeted this week.

“This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life.”

But early on Saturday, state media reported it had executed Mr Akbari despite the international outcry.

Mr Akbari, who once served in Iran’s defence ministry, had been accused of spying, an allegation he denied. The Associociated Press said that Iran’s Mizan news agency, that is associated with the country’s judiciary, said he had been hanged.

There was no immediate reaction from Mr Akbar’s family. Easlier this week, his wife, Maryam, told the BBC she had been asked to pay her husband a “final visit”, as the family prepared for what might happen.

There was no independent confirmation that the execution had been carried out. However, there had been rumours it may have taken place several days ago.

It did not say when it happened. However, there were rumors he had been executed days ago.

Iran had accused Akbari, without offering evidence, of being a spy for Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency.

It aired a highly edited video of Akbari discussing the allegations resembling others that activists have described as coerced confessions.

On Friday, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel criticized the pending execution.

.“The charges against Ali Reza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” she said.

“We are greatly disturbed by the reports that Mr. Akbari was drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours, and forced to make false confessions.”