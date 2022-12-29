Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Centenary celebrations head 2022 events in Ireland

Ireland spent the year getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled were reinstated.

PA Reporter
Thursday 29 December 2022 17:00
The 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
The 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ireland kicked off 2022 marking 100 years since the end of the Irish war of independence against British rule.

Events were held throughout the year commemorating various centenary anniversaries, including the formation of the Civil Guard.

Elsewhere, the country spent 2022 getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic were reinstated.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in