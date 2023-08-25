Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gardai at scene of serious road crash in Co Tipperary

The force said early indications are that a ‘number of persons’ have died in the incident close to Clonmel.

Rebecca Black
Friday 25 August 2023 22:38
One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening (Liam McBurney/PA)
One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Irish police are at the scene of a serious road crash in Co Tipperary.

A Garda spokesperson said initial indications are that there are a “number of persons deceased”.

One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening.

It is understood that young people were involved in the incident, and had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

Gardai and other emergency services are at the scene.

Recommended

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said there is huge shock and disbelief in Clonmel town.

“There is disbelief and numbness,” he told the PA news agency.

“The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating. Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in