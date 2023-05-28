‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight for second year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of people have been enjoying the “stunning” annual Isle of Wight Balloon Festival.

A total of 25 balloons feature in the second annual event at Robin Hill Country Park, where about 4,000 people gather on each day of the bank holiday weekend.

During the evening, the balloons – which are tethered and launched when weather permits – are lit up for the night glow finale, which is choreographed to music and fireworks.

Events manager Verity McCormick said: “This is the most spectacular event you will ever see on the Isle of Wight.

“When you see the lights of night glow, the fireworks, the variety of balloons, it really is a sight to behold.

“It’s such a unique event, in such a unique setting, and produces possibly the most stunning visual imagery you can get.”