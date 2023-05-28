Jump to content

‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight for second year

Verity McCormick, events manager, said: ‘This is the most spectacular event you will ever see on the Isle of Wight.’

Ben Mitchell
Sunday 28 May 2023 08:25
Balloons light up as they are tethered to the ground during the night glow at the Isle of Wight Balloon Festival at Robin Hill Country Park (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of people have been enjoying the “stunning” annual Isle of Wight Balloon Festival.

A total of 25 balloons feature in the second annual event at Robin Hill Country Park, where about 4,000 people gather on each day of the bank holiday weekend.

During the evening, the balloons – which are tethered and launched when weather permits – are lit up for the night glow finale, which is choreographed to music and fireworks.

Events manager Verity McCormick said: “This is the most spectacular event you will ever see on the Isle of Wight.

“When you see the lights of night glow, the fireworks, the variety of balloons, it really is a sight to behold.

“It’s such a unique event, in such a unique setting, and produces possibly the most stunning visual imagery you can get.”

