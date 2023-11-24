Sunak welcomes ‘critical’ pause in Israel-Hamas war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has welcomed the “critical” temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict but said it was only the “first step” towards seeing the release of all hostages.

The long-anticipated four-day pause in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas began early on Friday, with the militants pledging to free 50 of the around 240 hostages held in Gaza in return for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The Prime Minister said the UK will work with partners in the region to “make sure that this deal sticks”, amid expectations it will see more life-saving humanitarian aid enter Gaza.

If it continues, it would be the first significant halt in the conflict that erupted after Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is visiting the Occupied Palestinian Territories to meet Palestinian leaders and commit a further £30 million in aid for the people of Gaza.

On the second day of his trip to the region to advocate adherence to the new agreement on all sides, the former prime minister was pictured at the West Bank with representatives from aid agencies.

Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “We’ve consistently pushed for sustained humanitarian pauses so that we could get more aid into Gaza and get hostages out, so this is a very welcome development.

“It’s obviously the first step. We need to make sure everyone abides by the terms of the agreement and we want to see all hostages released, including protecting the safety of British nationals that are involved.”

He thanked Qatar and Egypt for the intensive weeks-long diplomacy in helping to secure the deal.

The Prime Minister continued: “We’re continuing to work with all our partners in the region, whether that’s America, Israel and Egypt and others to make sure that this deal sticks and we can continue to do what we want to support everyone in Gaza, get more aid in and to ensure the safety and release of all hostages.

“So it’s a very welcome step, something that we’ve been pushing hard for and working with partners on, so I’m glad that this has come to fruition.”

Lord Cameron’s talks with Palestinian leaders will focus on how UK efforts can help ease the suffering of Gaza’s citizens, who have been bombarded and besieged by Israel as it attacks Hamas in response to the October 7 atrocities.

He announced £30 million of new funding for aid such as shelter and medical provisions as a fourth British aircraft carrying 23 tonnes of critical supplies including blankets and sleeping mats landed in Egypt, for onward transfer to Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary is urging “all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage” after holding talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog during a visit to Israel on Thursday.

The temporary ceasefire began at 7am local time (5am GMT) and there were no reports of fighting in the following hours.

The first 13 hostages, made up of women and children, are expected to be freed by Hamas at about 4pm local time (2pm GMT) – the first of 50 to be released over the four days, according to Qatari officials.

Hamas said 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel.