ITV News presenter ‘receiving medical care’ after becoming ‘unwell’ live on-air

The broadcaster appeared to struggle to read the news bulletins while presenting ITV News at Ten on Friday.

Ellie Iorizzo
Saturday 27 April 2024 02:58
Rageh Omaar (Ian West/PA)
Rageh Omaar (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar is “receiving medical care” after he became “unwell” live on-air, ITV has confirmed.

Omaar, the ITV News International Affairs Editor, was presenting the News at Ten programme on Friday when he appeared to struggle to read the news bulletins – sparking concern online.

“We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing,” an ITV News spokesperson said.

“Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care.

“He thanks everyone for their well wishes.”

It is not clear what happened to 56-year-old Omaar during the broadcast.

However, ITV pulled the show from its scheduled re-runs on ITV+1, with a message instead telling viewers that ITV were “temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service”.

“We will resume shortly,” it read.

Omaar is responsible for covering major news stories across the world as the International Affairs Editor, while also presenting ITV’s current affairs programme On Assignment.

During his career, he was also a senior foreign correspondent for the BBC, rising to prominence during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

