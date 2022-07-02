Duke of Cambridge welcomes New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Kensington Palace

Ms Ardern is on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Catherine Wylie
Saturday 02 July 2022 12:29
Duke of Cambridge meets New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Kensington Palace/PA)
Duke of Cambridge meets New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Kensington Palace/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has met New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace.

The palace released a picture of them at William’s London residence.

A spokesman for the duke said the meeting took place on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern (John Sibley/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ms Ardern was in London for talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with trade and the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda.

Recommended

On Friday Mr Johnson greeted Ms Ardern with a handshake outside the door of Number 10, welcoming her on her first UK trip since the pandemic began.

Mr Johnson pointed out that it was her first trip since the two countries signed a fresh free trade deal in February.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in