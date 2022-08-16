Jump to content
Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82

He played Ted Spear in the ITV soap.

Ellie Iorizzo
Tuesday 16 August 2022 12:06
Duggie Brown (Rui Vieira/PA)
Comedian and actor Duggie Brown, who starred in Coronation Street and Last Of The Summer Wine, has died at the age of 82, his manager said.

Rotherham-born Brown first found fame in Ken Loach’s 1969 film Kes, based on Barry Hines’ novel, and became one of the most well-known comedians of his generation.

He also appeared in groundbreaking comedy programmes The Comedians and The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club.

His manager Lee Morgan tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side.

“What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you.”

He was the brother of Coronation Street actress Lynne Perrie, who shot to fame playing Ivy Tilsley for 15 years and who died in 2006.

Brown, who played Ted Spear in Coronation Street, was inducted into the Grand Order of Water Rats charitable organisation and in 2020 took on the title King Rat.

