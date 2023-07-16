In Pictures: London-born Jane Birkin crossed the Channel to become a world star

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jane Birkin first came to public attention with her projects with Serge Gainsbourg before forging a long and varied career on her own.

The couple’s breathless song Je T’Aime… Moi Non Plus was widely kept off the airwaves because of its adult content.

It reached number one in the UK despite being sung in a foreign language.

Birkin would eventually split from Gainsbourg, with whom she had a daughter, Charlotte – one of three children born to the actress.

She would go on to pursue her own career, with some notable acting credits including Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile and Evil Under The Sun.

Her death in Paris at the age of 76 marks the end of a career that begin in the 1960s and would be honoured in the land of her birth by an OBE.

The French capital’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, hailed her as “the most Parisian of the English”.