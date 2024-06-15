Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘best friend’ Courteney Cox turning 60

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has celebrated her Friends co-star Courteney Cox turning 60, saying it is one of the “great honours to call her one of my best friends for life”.

Hollywood actress Cox rose to fame as the uptight Monica Geller on the sitcom opposite Aniston, who played her flatmate Rachel Green, and was then seen in the Scream films and Cougar Town.

In an Instagram post, Aniston shared images of her and Cox, a clip of a scene from the both of them on their hit show Friends and a photo from a Facetime call, blowing each other kisses.

The 55-year-old Aniston, who is also known for The Morning Show, wrote: “Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, stunning on the inside and out.

“Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you.

“Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her not to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end.

“She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn’t care what other people think!! I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honours to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!”

Aniston is reportedly godmother to Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette, daughter of Scream and Never Been Kissed actor David Arquette, who appears to also be in the photos shared to social media.

Cox, who has been with Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid since 2013, was last year honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles with Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, also attending.

That same year, Matthew Perry became the first member of the main cast of Friends to die.

Perry, who played sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing and husband of Monica, was found unresponsive in the pool at his home on October 28.

His death at the age of 54 was later ruled an accident from the acute effects of ketamine. However, the Los Angeles Police Department recently confirmed it was working on an “open investigation” into the circumstances of his death.

Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.