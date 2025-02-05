Raft of Hollywood stars set to light up Glasgow Film Festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James McAvoy, Jessica Lange and Ed Harris are among the stars set to tread the red carpet at the 2025 Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) which begins later this month.

The festival organisers have announced a raft of big-name attendees at the 2025 festival, which is to play host to 13 world and European premieres, 66 UK premieres and 12 Scottish premieres from 38 countries.

Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth, Japanese model, musician and actor Koki, Shogun star Takehiro Hira and Edinburgh director John Maclean will be attending the world premiere of their new survival thriller Tornado.

Hollywood legends Ed Harris and Jessica Lange will be at the UK premiere of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, the new big-screen adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s seminal American play.

Lange will also appear in a special In Conversation event where she will reflect on her six-decade-long screen career, from King Kong and Tootsie to Rob Roy and American Horror Story.

Meanwhile, Formula One champion Damon Hill will attend the world premiere of the new documentary Hill, about Damon and his father Graham, who died in a plane crash when his son was 15.

A host of homegrown stars are also set to light up the 21st edition of the event, which has established a reputation as one of the UK’s leading film festivals.

James McAvoy will introduce a special screening of his breakthrough role in 2006 film The Last King Of Scotland, while 1917 actor George MacKay returns to the festival with the Scottish premiere of the post-apocalyptic musical The End.

Meanwhile, Line of Duty star Martin Compston will be joined by James Cosmo and Solly McLeod at the world premiere of the first episode of new Amazon Studios-produced thriller Fear, which was shot in Glasgow’s West End.

The festival is also set to welcome a host of famous names from behind the camera.

Among them filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari, who will attend the Scottish premiere of her Scottish folk horror Harvest, and The Greasy Strangler auteur Jim Hosking, who will be at the UK premiere of his new feature Ebony & Ivory.

Edinburgh-based filmmaker Laura Carreira will attend the Scottish premiere of her Edinburgh and Glasgow-shot drama On Falling, while Daniel Hoesl and Julia Niemann will attend the UK premiere of their bloodthirsty social satire Veni Vedi Vici.

The 2025 GFF runs at the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT) and venues across the city from February 26 to March 9.

A full festival programme can be found at glasgowfilm.org.

Tickets for all events are on sale now at glasgowfilm.org and at the GFT box office.