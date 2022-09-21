What the papers say – September 21

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Possible stamp duty changes and the King’s plans for working royals are splashed across the front pages.

Liz Truss’s tax plans are front page of The Times, the Daily Mail, the i and the Financial Times.

The Guardian and The Independent report US President Joe Biden has clashed with the Prime Minister over the cuts.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s plans to “declare occupied land part of Russia”.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report the King wants a quiet coronation ceremony and a “slimmed down” working monarchy.

And The Sun and the Daily Star write of backlash against Holly Willloughby and Phillip Schofield for apparently “queue jumping” to see the Queen’s coffin.