Two teenagers held in Manchester after ‘act of terror’ at US synagogue

President Joe Biden branded the hostage-taking a terrorist incident and UK police are working with authorities in the US on the investigation.

Sunday 16 January 2022 23:48
Two teenagers have been arrested by police in Manchester after a British hostage-taker was shot after a stand-off at a synagogue in the US
Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester after a British man flew to the US, bought a weapon and held people hostage in a 10-hour stand-off at a synagogue.

Malik Faisal Akram, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the building in Texas on Saturday night.

US President Joe Biden branded the incident “an act of terror” and UK police are working with authorities in America on the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that officers from Counter Terror Policing North West had made two arrests in south Manchester on Sunday evening.

They said the teenagers, whose ages and genders they did not immediately confirm, remain in custody for questioning.

GMP said police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance.

