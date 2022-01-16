Two teenagers held in Manchester after ‘act of terror’ at US synagogue
President Joe Biden branded the hostage-taking a terrorist incident and UK police are working with authorities in the US on the investigation.
Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester after a British man flew to the US, bought a weapon and held people hostage in a 10-hour stand-off at a synagogue.
Malik Faisal Akram, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the building in Texas on Saturday night.
US President Joe Biden branded the incident “an act of terror” and UK police are working with authorities in America on the investigation.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that officers from Counter Terror Policing North West had made two arrests in south Manchester on Sunday evening.
They said the teenagers, whose ages and genders they did not immediately confirm, remain in custody for questioning.
GMP said police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide further reassurance.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.