‘Critical’ period for Ukraine, Defence Secretary says

It is a “critical period for Ukraine”, the Defence Secretary has said, as he pledged the UK would be “stepping up” with further military help.

John Healey told LBC that Russia is putting “pressure” on Ukraine, but Vladimir Putin is “showing signs of weakness”.

It comes as plans for the Government to provide more financial support to Kyiv took a step closer to becoming law as they cleared the Commons without opposition.

Sir Keir Starmer earlier this week urged western allies to not “take our eye off the ball” as the conflict approaches its third anniversary next year.

Speaking to the radio station on Wednesday, Mr Healey said: “This is undoubtedly a critical period for Ukraine.

“Russians are putting Ukraine under pressure on the front line, but Putin himself is showing signs of weakness, calling in North Korean troops to reinforce his own army, walking out on Assad and failing to defend his own positions in Syria.”

He added: “I’m here discussing with Ukrainians and Ukrainian defence minister our joint plan for 2025 and I’m here to say, ‘look, the UK is stepping up further the military help we’ll give, and also stepping up further the UK international leadership to try and co-ordinate allies so that we can stand with Ukraine throughout 2025 and beyond’.”

Mr Healey also said there “may” be discussions that “develop” in the “long-term planning for Nato” about increased defence spending targets, but also said the UK’s commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP demonstrates “the duty to defend the country, to rebuild our armed forces is paramount”.

Labour has committed to setting out a path to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence, but plans have not yet been revealed.

In London, the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill cleared the Commons without any opposition on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bill allows the UK Government to provide loans and other financial assistance to Ukraine.

The UK’s contribution to the G7 group of nations loan package is £2.26 billion. Other contributors include the United States, the European Union, Canada and Japan.

The Bill passed its third reading from MPs and will now move to be scrutinised and voted on by the House of Lords.

Treasury minister Darren Jones said: “The House has today, and throughout the Bill’s passage so far, made clear its strong feelings towards the plight of the Ukrainian people.

“Members of all political stripes have spoken eloquently in favour of continued support for Ukraine in their ongoing fight against Russia’s tyrannical, unprovoked and illegal invasion.”