Games programme could be scaled back further if costs spiral, hints Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Scotland’s First Minister has hinted that the already scaled-back programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games could be cut further if costs spiral.

John Swinney said the Scottish Government has reached an agreement with the Commonwealth Games Foundation which means no public funding is required for the event, which will return to Glasgow in less than two years.

Speaking to journalists at an event in the city as the “slimmed-down” number of sports was announced on Tuesday, the First Minister pointed to the perilous state of public finances.

Asked if an increase in costs could result in the 10 sports announced for the Games being cut further, Mr Swinney said: “That’s obviously to be avoided.

“But what that puts is the onus on making sure that there is effective financial control in place around the preparation of the Games.

“That is what I know the board will be focusing on.”

There will be no call on the public purse and, indeed, there cannot be a call on the public purse by the agreement that we have negotiated John Swinney

The First Minister added that there cannot and will not be a situation where public money is spent on the Games.

“I’ve been very clear with the public that there are huge pressures on the public finances, so there could not be a call on the public finances for any financial support,” he said.

“We have secured assurance on both the preparatory time and also on the control of costs, that there will be no call on the public purse and, indeed, there cannot be a call on the public purse by the agreement that we have negotiated.

“I am confident the public purse is protected.”

While he accepted the “tough times” financially, Mr Swinney said it is important to “celebrate excellence”, while touting the estimated £100 million in inward investment the Games will bring to Scotland’s biggest city.

The funding provided, Mr Swinney added, will also cover the cost of policing.

The Scottish Police Federation previously raised concerns about how the security of the Games would be funded, but Mr Swinney said: “These are costs that are implicit in the funding of the Commonwealth Games and it’s important that those costs are met from within that budget.”

The new “slimmed-down” programme, the First Minister said, could also inform how future Games are hosted, claiming the event “has got to change if it’s going to go forward in future years” and describing the previous model seen in Glasgow in 2014 of a massive event “has probably had its day”.

The Games will feature a 10-sport programme across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, with more than 500,000 tickets made available for spectators.

Athletics and swimming are included as compulsory sports for 2026 while there will also be track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3×3 basketball.

There will also be integrated para events in six of those sports – athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls and basketball.

Among the sports missing out compared to the 2022 Games in Birmingham are triathlon, diving, hockey, T20 cricket, squash, badminton and rugby sevens.

Speaking at the same event, Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive officer Katie Sadleir said: “It’s always a very difficult decision when you have to decide which sports are in the programme and which sports are not.

“Every time we run a Games, we only have two compulsory sports, athletics and swimming, and the rest are all up for that discussion and negotiation between the host and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

“To the sports (missing out) it must be incredibly disappointing, but what I must say to you is that because you’re not in the programme for 2026 does not mean that you’re not a key sport for us in the future.

“We’re about to go through the process of deciding on (hosting for) the 2030 centenary Games and that programme of sports may look quite different.”

Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive Jon Doig said athletes from the sports which were not included were “understandably disappointed”.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t help all sports,” he told journalists at the event in Glasgow.

He said: “The main thing I think people recognise is the Games are taking place and there’s all the best opportunity to be there, involved, in the future Games as well.”

Glasgow is a “hugely impressive event city,” he said. “We’ve got really good expertise here. Fantastic facilities. And obviously, we’re a country that loves Commonwealth Games. They’re very, very important to Scotland and we look forward to welcoming them in just under two years’ time.”