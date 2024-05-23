In Pictures: Babies and breweries mark first day on campaign trail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A day after the General Election was announced, party leaders of all stripes were out on the campaign trail for what is expected to be a tense and busy six weeks until polling day on July 4.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had arranged to visit all four UK countries while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Kent with his deputy Angela Rayner, and Sir Ed Davey was pushing the Liberal Democrats’ plans in Gloucestershire.

Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe was a familiar face at the Reform UK launch while in Scotland new SNP leader John Swinney was making the case for continued support.