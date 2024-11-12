SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn announces bid to become an MSP as well

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The SNP’s Westminster leader has submitted an application to stand for the party at the next Scottish Parliament election – but, if elected, he also aims to remain an MP.

Writing in the Press and Journal newspaper, Stephen Flynn said he hopes to be joined by current and former colleagues at Westminster in aiming to become an MSP at the 2026 election.

He said that, if elected, he plans to remain the MP for Aberdeen South until the next general election, but would not take two salaries.

I will not take a second parliamentary income Stephen Flynn, SNP

Mr Flynn wrote: “I’m chucking my bonnet in the ring. I will be seeking my party’s nomination to be their candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

“Why? Well, it’s simple really. I don’t want to sit out the upcoming battles that our city, shire and country face in Holyrood.”

He added: “In my mind, it is clear that we are at a crucial junction in our nation’s story.

“As John Swinney rebuilds the SNP and refocuses his Government, I feel that I can contribute towards the next chapter and help build the case for independence.

“And, in doing so, I’ll aim to be as unashamed as always in putting Aberdeen and Scotland first.”

The deadline for applications to be considered for selection as an SNP candidate for the Holyrood 2026 election closed on Monday.

Ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections, the SNP changed internal rules to require MPs to resign their seat at Westminster to fight for selection to Holyrood.

This led to then-MP Joanna Cherry pulling out of the selection contest for the Edinburgh Central seat, and at the time she said the rule change “hobbled” her in her Holyrood selection bid.

Mr Flynn told the Press and Journal he believes party rules are “election-specific”.

In a post on X, Ms Cherry – who lost her seat in the July election – wished Mr Flynn well, but claimed the rules around dual mandates was “person-specific”, implying the changes had been made to stop her standing for Holyrood.

Former senior minister Alex Neil, also posting on X, said the party “changing these rules every five minutes to suit a specific faction within the party” was “totally unacceptable and opens the party up to charges of unfairness and cronyism”.

Mr Flynn told the Press and Journal it “didn’t fill him with any great delight” to go up against sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll for selection to the constituency.

Mr Flynn added: “I will not take a second parliamentary income. This is personal for me, it’s about Scotland’s future, and that is much more valuable than any salary on offer.

“Nevertheless, I’m not blind to the fact that I will have to box smarter and work even harder. Others have done it in the past, not least Alex Salmond and John Swinney, and I’m positive about the prospect of walking the path they previously trod.

“Finally, I also hope not to be alone on a potential path to Holyrood. Some of my current and former colleagues in Westminster, as well as many outwith the world of politics, will hopefully be aiming for elected office in Edinburgh. And that can only be a good thing.”

Former SNP MP Richard Thomson has also announced his plans to stand in 2026, although he does not have a particular seat he is targeting.

The SNP’s National Executive Committee is yet to decide the rules for the 2026 Holyrood election.

Geoff Aberdein, former chief of staff to Alex Salmond, discussed Mr Flynn’s bid for Holyrood on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Tuesday.

He said: “It’s a good move for Aberdeen South and should he get the nomination it’s a good move for Scotland as well.”

Mr Aberdein said he hoped the area’s current SNP MSP, Audrey Nicoll, was “very respected” and he hoped she could perhaps stay as a list MSP. She has not yet declared if she will seek to run again in 2026.

He said Mr Flynn believes Mr Swinney is doing a “good job” but the Westminster leader is ambitious and will “seek higher office at a later date”.