Young Scots ‘robbed of opportunity’ by Westminster governments, says Swinney

A generation of young people has been “robbed of opportunity” by Westminster governments that have “absolutely nothing positive to offer”, Scotland’s First Minister has insisted.

John Swinney spoke out ahead of campaigning in the General Election on Thursday, where he will seek to highlight the SNP’s “different approach”.

Young people in Scotland have benefited from free university tuition as well as free bus travel for those aged under 22, he said.

He contrasted this with the policies on offer from the main Westminster parties, saying: “An entire generation has been robbed of opportunity by a broken Westminster consensus with absolutely nothing positive to offer.

“The Tories have given this generation austerity, Brexit, including the loss of the chance to live, study and work in Europe, and a cost-of-living crisis – and Labour is offering nothing but more of the same.”

Ahead of a speech to young people, Mr Swinney said: “In Scotland, the SNP is taking a different approach wherever we can – investing in our young people with policies like free tuition and free bus travel for under-22s.

“And we are the only party offering a genuine alternative to the Tories and Labour with independence, which would allow us to rejoin the EU and end 14 years of Westminster austerity.”

He added that the General Election would allow young people to “demand a better future than the Westminster parties are willing to offer, by voting SNP to get rid of the Tories and for a future made in Scotland, for Scotland”