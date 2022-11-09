Lorry crashes on M25 during Just Stop Oil protests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after a lorry crashed on the M25 while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.

A police officer was struck and injured by the vehicle after a rolling roadblock was put in place due to a person being in the road.

Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, has led to road closures between Junction 26 and Junction 27 clockwise.

The force has not confirmed whether it was the result of activists who have been demonstrating in the area, and the cause of the accident is unclear.

It said: “We’re currently responding to an incident and a subsequent lorry collision on the M25.”

Just Stop Oil said around 10 of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in “multiple locations” on the M25 from 6.30am on Wednesday, in what is the third consecutive day of protests on the UK’s busiest motorway.

They have been joined by activists from Animal Rebellion, a group campaigning for “a plant-based food system”.

Officers were also at Junction 30 of the M25, where one Just Stop Oil protester had climbed a gantry, while one person was stopped.

Police warned the action would cause disruption to traffic in the area.

Surrey Police confirmed one protester was on a gantry near Junction 8 on the motorway.

The force said: “Officers are proactively patrolling the rest of the M25, as they have been all week.”

The M25 is closed between Junctions 7 and 8 clockwise.

Kent Police said officers are responding to a report of protesters close to Junction 4.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “We’re ready to respond to any protest activity on #M25 with partner forces again today.

“We know this disruption is incredibly frustrating for the public.

“We will act as swiftly as possible to remove any individuals intent on obstructing the road and get traffic moving again.”

Just Stop Oil said in a statement: “This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere.

“This is an act of resistance against a criminal government and their genocidal death project.

“Our supporters will be returning today, tomorrow and the next day, and the next day after that, and every day until our demand is met: no new oil and gas in the UK.”

Just Stop Oil staged 32 days of disruption from the end of September and throughout October, which the Met said resulted in 677 arrests with 111 people charged, and officers working a total of 9,438 additional shifts.

According to Just Stop Oil, its supporters have been arrested more than 2,000 times since its campaign began on April 1, and 15 are currently in prison.