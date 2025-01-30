Bishop’s resignation latest in series of difficulties for Church of England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bishop of Liverpool’s resignation is the latest development in what has been a tumultuous time for the Church of England.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how events have unfolded in recent months.

– November 7

The independent review by Keith Makin into the Church of England’s handling of allegations of serious abuse by the late John Smyth is published.

It concludes barrister Smyth, thought to be the most prolific serial abuser associated with the Church, might have been brought to justice had the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby formally reported allegations to police in 2013.

The Makin Review says “had that been done, on the balance of probabilities”, Smyth – who led Christian summer camps – could have been brought to justice “at a much earlier point”.

Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men to traumatic attacks across five decades in three different countries in the UK and Africa.

Dr Welby says he is “deeply sorry that this abuse happened”, that he “had no idea or suspicion of this abuse before 2013” and acknowledges he had “personally failed to ensure that after disclosure in 2013 the awful tragedy was energetically investigated”.

But he says while he has considered resigning, he has taken advice from senior colleagues and decided not to do so.

– November 12

Five days on from the report’s publication and amid mounting pressure, Dr Welby announces he has sought permission from the King to resign.

He says recent days have “renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England” and that he has decided to go “in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve”.

– November 14

It is reported that the Church’s National Safeguarding Team is looking into the actions of at least 30 officials named in the Makin Review, including Church of England minister Reverend Sue Colman and her husband, Colman’s mustard heir Sir Jamie Colman.

– November 20

It is confirmed Dr Welby will finish his official duties as Archbishop of Canterbury by January 6, with “very little public-facing activity” in the meantime.

Lambeth Palace says his official functions will be delegated to the Archbishop of York.

– December 5

Dr Welby gives his final speech in the House of Lords, saying that while safeguarding in the Church of England is “a completely different picture to the past”, it is “clear” he had to quit.

Critics accuse him of making light of serious safeguarding failures after his references to a 14th century beheading draw laughter from the Lords benches and he suggests “if you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary” who had seen weeks and months of work “disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement”.

A victim of Smyth says he is “appalled” by the “tone deaf” speech.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley says she is “deeply disturbed” by parts of it, and criticises the reaction of some other bishops in the chamber.

– December 6

Dr Welby says he wishes to “apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt that my speech has caused”.

He adds: “It did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors, or to make light of the situation – and I am very sorry for having done so.”

– December 16

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell faces calls to resign over his handling of a separate abuse scandal.

A BBC investigation reports he had, as Bishop of Chelmsford, let priest David Tudor stay in post in the diocese despite knowing Tudor had been barred by the Church from being alone with children and had paid compensation to a sexual abuse victim.

Dr Cottrell says he is sorry he was not able to act sooner but insists it was not the case of an abuser being protected.

He says he worked with the Chelmsford diocese safeguarding team from the time he was appointed as bishop in 2010 “to ensure the risk was managed”, having had “no legal grounds” to suspend Tudor before 2019.

The Bishop of Newcastle says she feels it is “impossible” for Dr Cottrell to remain Archbishop of York or for him to lead the Church of England.

– December 17

Former archbishop of Canterbury George Carey reveals he has quit as a priest.

While the 89-year-old makes reference to his age in announcing his decision, it comes after the BBC contacted him about allegations that he helped with Tudor’s return to the priesthood.

In 1993, he agreed that Tudor – who had been suspended over sex abuse – could come back under supervision the following year, the BBC reported.

This was done “with some trepidation”, the Church of England told the broadcaster.

– December 22

Pressure on Dr Cottrell increases after revelations that Tudor was twice reappointed to a role as a local clergy representative under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.

Dr Cottrell acknowledges things “could have been handled differently” but a spokeswoman for the archbishop says no-one had advised him at the time that Tudor should not continue as an area dean, and she adds that even had he not continued in that role, it would not have meant he was removed as parish priest.

– December 25

Delivering his Christmas Day sermon from York Minister, Dr Cottrell says the Church must “kneel in penitence and adoration” this Christmas and “be changed”.

His sermon, which highlights the need for actions over words, also says the needs of others, including victims of abuse and exploitation, must be put first.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley criticises the sermon, describing his suggestion that the Church needs to change as “empty words”.

– January 6

Dr Welby completes his last official day in post as Archbishop of Canterbury.

– January 28

Channel 4 News reports on allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against the Bishop of Liverpool.

In 2023, a woman accused the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath of kissing her without consent and groping her, while later that year another woman accused him of sexual harassment.

The bishop denies the allegations and says he complied with the National Safeguarding Team (NST) investigation.

The Church says the first complaint was looked into by the NST and it was concluded there were “no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged”.

It is understood the learning outcome advised the bishop to reflect on professional boundaries.

The complaint was also investigated by the police which resulted in no further action.

The other disclosure made by a separate woman “was explored and assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct”.

She later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which the Archbishop of York supported, but this was refused by an independent judge.

– January 30

The Bishop of Liverpool announces he has resigned but says he is doing so without any admission of fault or liability, but to avoid the issue being “a distraction”.

Dr Cottrell says he respects the decision and that an acting bishop for the diocese of Liverpool will be announced in the coming days.