Archbishop of Canterbury in ‘profound mourning’ over Gaza hospital blast

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is in “profound mourning” after the “atrocious” strike on the al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Justin Welby said the strike on the Anglican-run hospital, which he has visited, violated the “sanctity and dignity of human life”.

He added that it was “essential” to “exercise restraint in apportioning responsibility” before all the facts are clear.

(It is) unconscionable (that) aid is being prevented from reaching children and adults who are not combatants in this war Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the archbishop said: “Today I join my Anglican brothers and sisters in Gaza, Israel and the West Bank in their profound mourning after the atrocious attack on al Ahli hospital yesterday, which follows so closely on from an attack on the same hospital on Friday evening.

“This is a hospital I have visited, and whose staff I have prayed with.”

The archbishop said he was calling for all parties “to grant immediate, safe humanitarian access into Gaza to prevent further loss of life”.

He added that it was “unconscionable” that “aid is being prevented from reaching children and adults who are not combatants in this war”.

In his statement, the archbishop said Israel has a “legitimate right and duty to defend itself”, but added that its bombing campaign on Gaza is “causing massive civilian casualties and suffering”.

He also appealed for hostages held by Hamas to be released and for civilians to be protected.

Mr Welby said a “path” towards a “secure Israeli state and a secure neighbouring Palestinian state” must begin to be “imagined” again.