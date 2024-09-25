Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer to hold talks with EU chiefs on plan to ‘reset’ post-Brexit relationship

Sir Keir Starmer will visit Brussels next week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen revealed.

David Hughes
Wednesday 25 September 2024 22:21
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will visit Brussels (Leon Neal/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer will visit Brussels as he steps up efforts to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

The Prime Minister wants to repair the damage caused by years of Brexit wrangling in an effort to boost trade and security co-operation.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen revealed that Sir Keir would visit Brussels next week after the pair met in New York.

Sir Keir has met a string of EU leaders since taking office and has spoken about his “ambitious” plans for a new relationship.

The EU has proposed a youth mobility scheme for 18-30 year-olds as part of a deal with the UK, but Sir Keir has resisted anything that could be seen as the reintroduction of free movement.

Reports have suggested the EU could water down its initial proposals to make them more acceptable to Sir Keir.

Earlier this month Sir Keir said: “I want to be ambitious about what we can achieve within the EU reset.

“That does not mean going back into the EU, that does not mean going back into the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement. So they are the red lines within that framework.”

