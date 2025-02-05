Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has spoken to Justin Trudeau amid speculation that the Prime Minister’s Canadian counterpart is seeking to revive trade talks after a standoff over US tariffs this week.

Sir Keir told Mr Trudeau he “welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration” as the UK braces for potential tariffs and Canada avoided a 25 per levy in its goods after striking a deal with Donald Trump.

The Trump administration confirmed plans to introduce on imports from Canada over the weekend, but then agreed to delay them for a month.

In the call on Wednesday, Sir Keir and Mr Trudeau reflected on the “close and historic relationship” between the UK and Canada, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer ( AP/PA )

“From global security to clean energy and growth, they agreed on the importance of shared values between the two nations,” the spokesperson said.

“Discussing recent global events, the Prime Minister said he welcomed an international conversation on the importance of trade and collaboration between allies and partners.

“The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Prime Minister Trudeau’s leadership, including his focus on stemming the deadly drug trade across Canada’s borders.”

US president Donald Trump said on Monday that the UK was “out of line” but that he thought a deal can be “worked out” when it came to trade, after Sir Keir met with EU leaders in Brussels.

The UK and Canada suspended trade negotiations in January 2024 after talks collapsed over disagreements on beef and cheese.

Mr Trudeau and Sir Keir discussed their “strong trading relationship” worth £26 billion and how together they could “go further to support growth and deliver for the hardworking Canadian and British people”.

They also underlined their commitment to Ukraine and the political transition process in Syria.

Mr Trudeau is due to stand down as Canada’s prime minister when a new leader is chosen for his Liberal party in March.