Keir Starmer to go abroad with family over New Year

Sir Keir Starmer will be going abroad “for a few days” over New Year, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister and his family will spend Christmas at Chequers, his official country residence, before taking a break elsewhere.

Sir Keir’s official spokesman said on Monday: “He and his family will be going abroad for a few days over the New Year”.

He would not be drawn on where the family are going.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast earlier this year, Sir Keir said that it had been “very tough” to keep time free for his family since becoming Prime Minister.

In the interview as he marked 100 days in office, the Prime Minister was asked whether he had managed to keep Friday nights or any other time free to “retain a semblance of normality and family time”.

He responded: “No, it’s been very tough.”

He continued: “The Friday nights are almost always eaten up now with work and that’s fine. That’s understandable.

“It’s really important for me to spend time with Vic and the kids and therefore whatever time I can carve out – I will carve out,” he added.

“I had kids because I want to be with them, enjoy their company,” the Prime Minister continued.

“They are my pride and joy and therefore I love spending time with them. They’re very funny.”