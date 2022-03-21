Channel crossings continue as more migrants arrive in Kent
After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility.
More migrants have arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.
Women huddled in blankets were among the groups of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Monday.
After a quiet weekend, crossings resumed amid calm seas and despite poor visibility, with UK authorities rescuing or intercepting 213 people on six boats.
Since the start of the year, more than 2,700 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.
That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.
