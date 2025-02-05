Labour MPs set up group to focus on Reform UK threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of Labour MPs have set up an internal group to focus on the threat posed by Reform UK, it has emerged after Nigel Farage’s party topped another national poll.

The informal caucus, which is understood to have been meeting on a regular basis in Parliament, includes members from seats where Reform came second in 2024’s general election.

One red-wall MP who is a member of the group told the PA news agency that a key area of concern was that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ push for economic growth has been focused too heavily on wealthier areas in the south.

Labour MPs are rightly concerned about Nigel Farage’s plans to make people pay to access NHS services and will carry on taking the fight to them and other opposition parties in parliament and at the ballot box Labour source

Pointing to her announcement of funding for transport links between Oxford and Cambridge as well as backing for the expansion of Heathrow Airport, they said: “That has no effect whatsoever on the red wall.

“It’s not going to create growth in the forgotten areas where Reform are more likely to be second.”

They are calling for more investment in transport and infrastructure in the North of England, where Reform outperformed the Tories in dozens of seats.

It is understood the aim of the group is to identify ways to better promote Labour’s work on areas like migration and crime amid concerns in some quarters that the Government’s political messaging is not cutting through.

Reform returned just five MPs at the election last year but came second place in 98 constituencies, including 89 Labour seats.

Concerns within Labour ranks about the rise of the right-wing party have mounted after it edged ahead in national polls for the first time, with 26% of the vote in a Find Out Now survey in January.

Reform also topped a YouGov poll this week at 25%, with Labour on 24% and the Conservatives at 21%, though its one-point lead is well within the margin of error.

Downing Street is also carrying out targeted work to counter the threat, with the Guardian reporting that data and strategy experts have been enlisted to advise MPs on the kinds of messages resonating with Reform-minded voters.

A Labour source said: “Groups of MPs meet all the time about lots of different issues. Labour MPs are rightly concerned about Nigel Farage’s plans to make people pay to access NHS services and will carry on taking the fight to them and other opposition parties in parliament and at the ballot box.”