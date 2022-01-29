Lorry driver dies after motorway crash

A lorry driver has died after his vehicle crossed the central reservation of a motorway and struck a car.

The 32-year-old was travelling north on the M74 when the collision occurred between junction 10 and 11 in Lanarkshire at around 7.50am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car – a black Land Rover Discovery – was uninjured but police said he was “badly shaken”.

Police have asked any drivers in the area who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage to come forward.

The motorway has been closed while investigations are carried out.