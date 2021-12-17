Couple charged over death of two-year-old boy in gas explosion

Sharon and Darren Greenham are accused of the manslaughter of George Arthur Hinds.

Kim Pilling
Friday 17 December 2021 19:24
George Hinds (Lancashire Police/PA)
George Hinds (Lancashire Police/PA)

A couple have been charged over the death of a two-year-old boy in a gas explosion.

Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, are accused of the manslaughter of George Arthur Hinds.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, Lancashire in the early hours of May 16.

They found two houses had collapsed with a third seriously damaged.

George died as a result of the blast at his home, while his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, were also injured and later discharged from hospital.

The force said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the blast as a gas pipe which had been cut in the property next door, 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

Emergency workers at the scene of the explosion (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Greenhams have also been charged with theft.

Lancashire Police said the couple, who now live in Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster will appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

George Hinds, who died in a suspected gas explosion (Lancashire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

In a tribute issued after George’s death, his parents said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

“He was so precious to us.

“We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened.

“Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today.”

