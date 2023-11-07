Law and order legislation will ‘keep pace with criminals’, says Braverman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government’s Criminal Justice Bill to be announced in the King’s Speech will see “laws keep pace with criminals”, according to Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made law and order a central pillar of Tuesday’s speech, including already-announced proposals for killers convicted of the most horrific murders to expect whole life orders.

Rapists and other serious sexual offenders will also not be let out early from prison sentences while other measures include giving police the power to enter a property without a warrant to seize stolen goods when they have reasonable proof that a specific stolen item is inside.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Braverman said the measures will “accelerate the fight against crime” and show the Government “stands foursquare with the law-abiding majority”.

She said: “As criminals adapt and evolve, so must we, ensuring that our laws keep pace with these criminals and their use of technology.

“It (the Bill) will improve public safety and public confidence by giving the police the powers they need to crack down on criminals and ensuring that those who pose the biggest threat are imprisoned for longer.

“The Bill creates new powers for the police to enter properties to search for and seize stolen goods – cutting red tape and empowering officers to tackle those prolific thieves who prey upon us all.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said measures announced in the speech would “drive forward” the mission to “support victims”.

Writing in The Times, he said anyone convicted of rape or other serious sexual offences would serve their entire sentence in prison.

“When a judge hands down a 15-year custodial term it will mean that – 15 years in prison,” he said. “That is the justice that the British people expect and we are determined to deliver it.”

He said a Victims and Prisoners Bill – which will give ministers the power to block parole – would “bolster victims’ rights” with other new offences planned over the taking of intimate images and “to strengthen the management of those convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour”.

“No one should fear being out alone after dark or that they may be beaten in their own home,” he said.

“There is no single silver bullet, but taken together, our concerted action is tackling the violence against women and girls at every level.

“Anyone who commits these cowardly crimes should know, under this government, you will face the full force of the law.”