Irish soldier injured in Lebanon attack returns home

A peacekeeping soldier injured in Lebanon has returned to Ireland to receive further medical treatment.

Irish Army Private Shane Kearney, 22, from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury in the attack that led to the death of Private Sean Rooney.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

Trooper Kearney was flown from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, on Wednesday.

He was flown to Ireland in a specially equipped medical aircraft and taken by ambulance from the aerodrome to Beaumont Hospital to continue his treatment.

Earlier, the Defences Forces said the soldier’s condition continued to improve and he remained stable.

Three investigations are under way into the attack – one will be led by the UN, another by the Defence Forces and a third by the Lebanese government.

The body of Pte Rooney was repatriated from Lebanon on Monday.

He was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

He was accompanied on the flight by a number of colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

He will be buried with full military honours on Thursday.