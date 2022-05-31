In Pictures: Legoland marks Platinum Jubilee with its own miniature pageant

The attraction in Windsor laid on its own version of a procession down The Mall including a Red Arrows flypast to mark the 70-year reign.

Pa
Tuesday 31 May 2022 13:01
A member of the Legoland Windsor staff makes adjustments to a Lego replica of the Queen Victoria Memorial (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A member of the Legoland Windsor staff makes adjustments to a Lego replica of the Queen Victoria Memorial (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well under way at Legoland with a pageant in miniature marking the 70-year reign of the Queen.

Modellers at Legoland Windsor assembled bricks to mark the monarch’s milestone including a picnic scene at Windsor Castle.

Royal staples such as a ride down The Mall, a balcony scene and even a Red Arrows flypast were also put together.

A Lego figure in a display recreating a Platinum Jubilee picnic scene in front of Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
A replica of the Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Model Maker Freya Groom places a replica of the Queen, re-imagined in Lego Bricks (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Lego version of the Queen was dressed in sunshine yellow for the occasion.

Model maker Paula Young handles the Queen with care (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Queen in Lego form makes a journey down The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lego spectators watch as the Queen model travels down The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

No royal celebration would be complete without a balcony scene as the model Queen joined family members to bask in acclaim from her people while a Red Arrows flypast provided the traditional finale.

The model of the Queen joins family members in a balcony scene (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Paula Young has a bird’s eye view of the balcony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)
Freya Groom organising a Red Arrow flypast (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in