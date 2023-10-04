Jump to content

Sixth person arrested in connection with fire at Crooked House pub

A man from Leicestershire is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the fire at what was Britain’s wonkiest pub.

Callum Parke
Wednesday 04 October 2023 15:28
The burned remains of The Crooked House pub, which was later demolished (Jacob King/PA)
The burned remains of The Crooked House pub, which was later demolished (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the Crooked House fire.

Staffordshire Police said on Wednesday that a 23-year-old man from Leicestershire was arrested on Tuesday.

He was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered and has been released on conditional bail, the force said.

It follows four men and one woman previously being arrested in connection with the blaze that destroyed the 18th century pub in Himley, near Dudley, on August 5.

The men, aged 33, 44, 51 and 66, and the woman, aged 34, have all been released on conditional bail.

Police said their investigation into the fire at the pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, continues, and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

