Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keir Starmer warns UK could slip backwards on LGBT rights

The Labour leader was speaking at the PinkNews Awards.

Christopher McKeon
Wednesday 19 October 2022 19:12
Sir Keir Starmer attending the PinkNews Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer attending the PinkNews Awards (Suzan Moore/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK risks going backwards on LGBT rights, Sir Keir Starmer has warned.

Speaking at the PinkNews Awards 2022, the Labour leader criticised “the rhetoric we’ve seen towards trans people” and the the use of minority rights for “tactical gain”.

He said: “It isn’t that long ago that events like this served as a symbol of how promoting LGBT+ equality had become an issue of political consensus.

“Sadly I’m not sure that holds in the same way any longer.

“The rhetoric we’ve seen towards trans people is an obvious example, and I’ve been really clear, my Labour government will uphold the Equality Act we were proud to pass in 2010, including its provisions for single sex spaces.

Recommended

It’s time to move the conversation forward. If the Tories can’t join this new consensus, I will show leadership

Sir Keir Starmer

“When minority rights become an issue political parties feel comfortable using for tactical gain, the inevitable result is division in the country and heartbreak in the community.”

Sir Keir also announced that his party would appoint an international LGBT rights envoy.

He made the comments while paying tribute to his former colleague, human rights barrister Jonathan Cooper, who received a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the event on Wednesday evening.

He said the envoy would be a fitting tribute to Mr Cooper, adding: “I want a new consensus on LGBT+ equality, not a political brawl. I want the British people to want not more division.

“It’s time to move the conversation forward. If the Tories can’t join this new consensus, I will show leadership.”

Recommended

The Labour leader also called for a ban on conversion therapy “in all its forms” and tougher laws to treat LGBT hate crimes as aggravated offences.

PinkNews chief executive Ben Cohen agreed in his speech to the event that political consensus on LGBT had fractured.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in