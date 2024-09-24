Winter fuel payment recipients in 2023-24 by parliamentary constituency

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Here is a list of the number of people who received the winter fuel payment during the winter of 2023/24 in each parliamentary constituency in Britain.

The figures have been published by the Department for Work & Pensions.

The list is ordered by the number of recipients in each constituency, starting with the highest.

The name of the political party that currently represents each constituency is given in brackets.

Clacton (Reform) 30,109Christchurch (Con) 28,941Dorset West (Lib Dems) 28,934Louth & Horncastle (Con) 28,385Norfolk North (Lib Dems) 28,251Honiton & Sidmouth (Lib Dems) 27,774Shropshire South (Con) 27,489Bexhill & Battle (Con) 27,483Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (Con) 27,479New Forest West (Con) 27,052Worcestershire West (Con) 26,998Arundel & South Downs (Con) 26,991Boston & Skegness (Reform) 26,931Suffolk Coastal (Lab) 26,808Chichester (Lib Dems) 26,796Torridge & Tavistock (Con) 26,478Bridlington & The Wolds (Con) 26,270Fylde (Con) 26,232Thirsk & Malton (Con) 26,220Skipton & Ripon (Con) 25,904Herne Bay & Sandwich (Con) 25,831Devon South (Lib Dems) 25,829Northumberland North (Lab) 25,732Lewes (Lib Dems) 25,723Dorset South (Lab) 25,663Norfolk North West (Con) 25,539South Holland & The Deepings (Con) 25,363Tiverton & Minehead (Lib Dems) 25,246Herefordshire North (Green) 25,163Waveney Valley (Green) 25,083Worthing West (Lab) 25,042Torbay (Lib Dems) 24,896Morecambe & Lunesdale (Lab) 24,819Dorset Mid & North Poole (Lib Dems) 24,700Cornwall South East (Lab) 24,682Cornwall North (Lib Dems) 24,657Dorset North (Con) 24,587Sefton Central (Lab) 24,534Stratford-on-Avon (Lib Dems) 24,506Penrith & Solway (Lab) 24,483Devon North (Lib Dems) 24,481Hexham (Lab) 24,412Wyre Forest (Con) 24,294Shropshire North (Lib Dems) 24,282Newton Abbot (Lib Dems) 24,267Scarborough & Whitby (Lab) 24,265Newark (Con) 24,236Yeovil (Lib Dems) 24,203Pembrokeshire Mid & South (Lab) 24,186Dumfries & Galloway (Con) 24,107Broadland & Fakenham (Con) 24,084Westmorland & Lonsdale (Lib Dems) 24,043Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk (Con) 23,968Devon Central (Con) 23,948Angus & Perthshire Glens (SNP) 23,942Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru) 23,893Norfolk South West (Lab) 23,888Blackpool North & Fleetwood (Lab) 23,874Wirral West (Lab) 23,828Maldon (Con) 23,789Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (Lib Dems) 23,756Norfolk Mid (Con) 23,741Glastonbury & Somerton (Lib Dems) 23,707Richmond & Northallerton (Con) 23,664Suffolk South (Con) 23,632St Ives (Lib Dems) 23,631Clwyd North (Lab) 23,614Clwyd East (Lab) 23,596Lowestoft (Lab) 23,576Eastbourne (Lib Dems) 23,500Beverley & Holderness (Con) 23,495Devon South West (Con) 23,423Droitwich & Evesham (Con) 23,345Wells & Mendip Hills (Lib Dems) 23,302Caerfyrddin (Plaid Cymru) 23,285Fareham & Waterlooville (Con) 23,277Gainsborough (Con) 23,264Somerset North (Lab) 23,263Taunton & Wellington (Lib Dems) 23,261Monmouthshire (Lab) 23,186Southport (Lab) 23,152Harwich & North Essex (Con) 23,046Exmouth & Exeter East (Con) 22,981Argyll, Bute & South Lochaber (SNP) 22,971Goole & Pocklington (Con) 22,946Kingswinford & South Staffordshire (Con) 22,900Wetherby & Easingwold (Con) 22,878Great Yarmouth (Reform) 22,847Weald of Kent (Con) 22,777Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (Lib Dems) 22,744Dover & Deal (Lab) 22,737Gower (Lab) 22,718Bury St Edmunds & Stowmarket (Lab) 22,701Derbyshire Dales (Lab) 22,675York Outer (Lab) 22,666Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Plaid Cymru) 22,621Sussex Weald (Con) 22,535New Forest East (Con) 22,472Melksham & Devizes (Lib Dems) 22,437Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr (Lab) 22,394Cambridgeshire North East (Con) 22,385Forest of Dean (Lab) 22,373Lichfield (Lab) 22,326Chester South & Eddisbury (Con) 22,296Rutland & Stamford (Con) 22,205Perth & Kinross-shire (SNP) 22,194St Austell & Newquay (Lab) 22,141Castle Point (Con) 22,138Arbroath & Broughty Ferry (SNP) 21,950Thanet East (Lab) 21,893Grantham & Bourne (Con) 21,886Folkestone & Hythe (Lab) 21,861Cotswolds South (Lib Dems) 21,837Derbyshire North East (Lab) 21,836Hastings & Rye (Lab) 21,796Macclesfield (Lab) 21,769Tatton (Con) 21,765Cotswolds North (Con) 21,747Hereford & South Herefordshire (Con) 21,743Dunbartonshire Mid (Lib Dems) 21,742Camborne & Redruth (Lab) 21,704Thornbury & Yate (Lib Dems) 21,696Harrogate & Knaresborough (Lib Dems) 21,690Ribble Valley (Lab) 21,665Witham (Con) 21,661Havant (Con) 21,636Romsey & Southampton North (Con) 21,632Suffolk West (Con) 21,622Shrewsbury (Lab) 21,606Moray West, Nairn & Strathspey (SNP) 21,603Salisbury (Con) 21,600Bassetlaw (Lab) 21,591Brigg & Immingham (Con) 21,590Sleaford & North Hykeham (Con) 21,577Kenilworth & Southam (Con) 21,566Stroud (Lab) 21,558Winchester (Lib Dems) 21,516Henley & Thame (Lib Dems) 21,500Gosport (Con) 21,452Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale (Con) 21,447Truro & Falmouth (Lab) 21,442Staffordshire Moorlands (Con) 21,433Bromsgrove (Con) 21,408Ayrshire North & Arran (Lab) 21,393Suffolk Central & North Ipswich (Con) 21,391Bridgwater (Con) 21,388Congleton (Lab) 21,380Stone, Great Wyrley & Penkridge (Con) 21,333Hampshire East (Con) 21,333Daventry (Con) 21,324Barrow & Furness (Lab) 21,286Rayleigh & Wickford (Con) 21,283Bishop Auckland (Lab) 21,198Poole (Lab) 21,185Carlisle (Lab) 21,165Worthing East & Shoreham (Lab) 21,121East Grinstead & Uckfield (Con) 21,087Ely & East Cambridgeshire (Lib Dems) 21,073Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock (Lab) 21,061Huntingdon (Con) 21,060Cambridgeshire South (Lib Dems) 21,056Sutton Coldfield (Con) 21,019Hazel Grove (Lib Dems) 21,004Fife North East (Lib Dems) 20,988Penistone & Stocksbridge (Lab) 20,970Tewkesbury (Lib Dems) 20,930Harborough, Oadby & Wigston (Con) 20,927Hinckley & Bosworth (Con) 20,832Wrekin, The (Con) 20,830Wiltshire South West (Con) 20,715Sherwood Forest (Lab) 20,712Leicestershire South (Con) 20,705South Ribble (Lab) 20,675Blyth & Ashington (Lab) 20,661Leicestershire Mid (Con) 20,611Tynemouth (Lab) 20,571Bangor Aberconwy (Lab) 20,569Melton & Syston (Con) 20,566Inverness, Skye & West Ross-shire (Lib Dems) 20,533Cheadle (Lib Dems) 20,531Rushcliffe (Lab) 20,510Somerset North East & Hanham (Lab) 20,494Shipley (Lab) 20,437Pendle & Clitheroe (Lab) 20,432Braintree (Con) 20,416Isle of Wight East (Con) 20,404Durham North (Lab) 20,393Calder Valley (Lab) 20,376Middlesbrough South & East Cleveland (Lab) 20,372Cramlington & Killingworth (Lab) 20,356Aberdeenshire North & Moray East (SNP) 20,334Derbyshire Mid (Lab) 20,310Ossett & Denby Dale (Lab) 20,307Aldridge-Brownhills (Con) 20,248Hertfordshire North East (Lab) 20,225Meriden & Solihull East (Con) 20,216Buckinghamshire Mid (Con) 20,214Scunthorpe (Lab) 20,209Gedling (Lab) 20,207Essex North West (Con) 20,193Farnham & Bordon (Con) 20,174Northamptonshire South (Con) 20,173Godalming & Ash (Con) 20,173Makerfield (Lab) 20,173Lancashire West (Lab) 20,149Canterbury (Lab) 20,145Norfolk South (Lab) 20,122Whitehaven & Workington (Lab) 20,099Llanelli (Lab) 20,077Chesham & Amersham (Lib Dems) 20,076Stoke-on-Trent South (Lab) 20,058Sevenoaks (Con) 20,019Crewe & Nantwich (Lab) 19,995Dorking & Horley (Lib Dems) 19,949Stafford (Lab) 19,945Stirling & Strathallan (Lab) 19,924Selby (Lab) 19,903Houghton & Sunderland South (Lab) 19,895Horsham (Lib Dems) 19,868Bolsover (Lab) 19,857Faversham & Mid Kent (Con) 19,852Tonbridge (Con) 19,846Rother Valley (Lab) 19,833Mansfield (Lab) 19,801Redcar (Lab) 19,771Ayrshire Central (Lab) 19,766St Helens North (Lab) 19,709Doncaster East & the Isle of Axholme (Lab) 19,680Weston-super-Mare (Lab) 19,676Beaconsfield (Con) 19,648Hamble Valley (Con) 19,613Tamworth (Lab) 19,580Bolton North East (Lab) 19,569Leicestershire North West (Lab) 19,557Vale of Glamorgan (Lab) 19,547Doncaster Central (Lab) 19,504Edinburgh West (Lib Dems) 19,500Broxtowe (Lab) 19,498Chesterfield (Lab) 19,487Keighley & Ilkley (Con) 19,480Sittingbourne & Sheppey (Lab) 19,461Alyn & Deeside (Lab) 19,461Burton & Uttoxeter (Lab) 19,440Epsom & Ewell (Lib Dems) 19,432Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 19,429High Peak (Lab) 19,426Hampshire North East (Lib Dems) 19,405Frome & East Somerset (Lib Dems) 19,390Southend West & Leigh (Lab) 19,388Sheffield Hallam (Lab) 19,365Lothian East (Lab) 19,347Hornchurch & Upminster (Con) 19,341Brentwood & Ongar (Con) 19,335Chester North & Neston (Lab) 19,283Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine (Con) 19,279Bedfordshire North (Con) 19,270Tunbridge Wells (Lib Dems) 19,262Wallasey (Lab) 19,253Blackpool South (Lab) 19,240Corby & East Northamptonshire (Lab) 19,230Plymouth Moor View (Lab) 19,230Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (Lab) 19,224Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor (Lab) 19,207Leeds North West (Lab) 19,178Wrexham (Lab) 19,157Wellingborough & Rushden (Lab) 19,156Newport West & Islwyn (Lab) 19,153Chorley (Speaker) 19,138Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy (Lab) 19,136Kettering (Lab) 19,120Reigate (Con) 19,117Bury North (Lab) 19,100Banbury (Lab) 19,078Surrey East (Con) 19,069Neath & Swansea East (Lab) 19,063Ruislip, Northwood & Pinner (Con) 19,056Bridgend (Lab) 19,040Wigan (Lab) 19,039Amber Valley (Lab) 19,031Rugby (Lab) 19,024Norwich North (Lab) 18,999Stockton West (Con) 18,998Wolverhampton West (Lab) 18,995Washington & Gateshead South (Lab) 18,975Hull West & Haltemprice (Lab) 18,969Sussex Mid (Lib Dems) 18,935Kilmarnock & Loudoun (Lab) 18,927Barnsley North (Lab) 18,921Renfrewshire East (Lab) 18,904Blaydon & Consett (Lab) 18,888Redditch (Lab) 18,823Aberdeen North (SNP) 18,821Leigh & Atherton (Lab) 18,803Warwickshire North & Bedworth (Lab) 18,793Cannock Chase (Lab) 18,763Darlington (Lab) 18,751Runcorn & Helsby (Lab) 18,742Bolton West (Lab) 18,701Wiltshire East (Con) 18,695Rhondda & Ogmore (Lab) 18,649Merthyr Tydfil & Aberdare (Lab) 18,648Durham, City of (Lab) 18,647Lancaster & Wyre (Lab) 18,639Hertsmere (Con) 18,627Solihull West & Shirley (Con) 18,588Hamilton & Clyde Valley (Lab) 18,581Witney (Lib Dems) 18,569Barnsley South (Lab) 18,567Chippenham (Lib Dems) 18,557South Shields (Lab) 18,540Sheffield South East (Lab) 18,535Broxbourne (Con) 18,534Doncaster North (Lab) 18,515Sunderland Central (Lab) 18,496Caerphilly (Lab) 18,443Spen Valley (Lab) 18,423Stourbridge (Lab) 18,409Harrow East (Con) 18,379Torfaen (Lab) 18,364Colne Valley (Lab) 18,341Harpenden & Berkhamsted (Lib Dems) 18,331Chipping Barnet (Lab) 18,302Maidenhead (Lib Dems) 18,300Isle of Wight West (Lab) 18,296Runnymede & Weybridge (Con) 18,284Surrey Heath (Lib Dems) 18,274Burnley (Lab) 18,262Birkenhead (Lab) 18,261Orpington (Con) 18,259Glenrothes & Mid Fife (Lab) 18,255Liverpool Garston (Lab) 18,253Gordon & Buchan (Con) 18,173Didcot & Wantage (Lib Dems) 18,160Pontypridd (Lab) 18,147Hampshire North West (Con) 18,139Altrincham & Sale West (Lab) 18,133Warrington South (Lab) 18,131Newcastle-under-Lyme (Lab) 18,130Bicester & Woodstock (Lib Dems) 18,125Eastleigh (Lib Dems) 18,107Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West (Lab) 18,082Aberafan Maesteg (Lab) 18,050Rossendale & Darwen (Lab) 18,031Bournemouth East (Lab) 18,014Old Bexley & Sidcup (Con) 17,988Epping Forest (Con) 17,982Erewash (Lab) 17,982Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney (Lab) 17,975Stoke-on-Trent North (Lab) 17,949Bournemouth West (Lab) 17,946East Kilbride & Strathaven (Lab) 17,945Newbury (Lib Dems) 17,930Cheltenham (Lib Dems) 17,918St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire (Lib Dems) 17,915Gloucester (Lab) 17,908Easington (Lab) 17,899Ashfield (Reform) 17,881Aldershot (Lab) 17,832Derbyshire South (Lab) 17,792Warrington North (Lab) 17,762Finchley & Golders Green (Lab) 17,736Hertford & Stortford (Lab) 17,711Worcester (Lab) 17,673Peterborough (Lab) 17,647St Helens South & Whiston (Lab) 17,605Falkirk (Lab) 17,572Halifax (Lab) 17,570Wokingham (Lib Dems) 17,568Halesowen (Lab) 17,542Maidstone & Malling (Con) 17,537Spelthorne (Con) 17,528Gillingham & Rainham (Lab) 17,523Wakefield & Rothwell (Lab) 17,505Hartlepool (Lab) 17,484Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard (Lab) 17,472Rawmarsh & Conisbrough (Lab) 17,456Bedfordshire Mid (Con) 17,446Alloa & Grangemouth (Lab) 17,426Jarrow & Gateshead East (Lab) 17,410Gravesham (Lab) 17,409Ashford (Lab) 17,391Gateshead Central & Whickham (Lab) 17,390Ipswich (Lab) 17,384Dunfermline & Dollar (Lab) 17,384Hertfordshire South West (Con) 17,375Oldham East & Saddleworth (Lab) 17,375Newcastle upon Tyne North (Lab) 17,358Cardiff North (Lab) 17,357Cambridgeshire North West (Lab) 17,326Ellesmere Port & Bromborough (Lab) 17,318Swansea West (Lab) 17,314Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley (Lab) 17,304Chelmsford (Lib Dems) 17,299Reading West & Mid Berkshire (Lab) 17,296Buckingham & Bletchley (Lab) 17,283Worsley & Eccles (Lab) 17,277Rotherham (Lab) 17,257Midlothian (Lab) 17,251Southend East & Rochford (Lab) 17,236Newcastle upon Tyne Central & West (Lab) 17,173Basildon South & East Thurrock (Reform) 17,147Ynys Mon (Plaid Cymru) 17,129Hull North & Cottingham (Lab) 17,121Dunbartonshire West (Lab) 17,113Northampton North (Lab) 17,105Oxford West & Abingdon (Lib Dems) 17,089Esher & Walton (Lib Dems) 17,074Windsor (Con) 17,068Basildon & Billericay (Con) 17,060Rutherglen (Lab) 17,052Nuneaton (Lab) 17,023Harlow (Lab) 16,975Lincoln (Lab) 16,960Leeds East (Lab) 16,953Romford (Con) 16,940Newport East (Lab) 16,917Warwick & Leamington (Lab) 16,857Huddersfield (Lab) 16,853Newcastle upon Tyne East & Wallsend (Lab) 16,812Sheffield Heeley (Lab) 16,790Milton Keynes North (Lab) 16,789Dudley (Lab) 16,721Edmonton & Winchmore Hill (Lab) 16,719Motherwell, Wishaw & Carluke (Lab) 16,719Stockton North (Lab) 16,710Hitchin (Lab) 16,702Heywood & Middleton North (Lab) 16,682Bristol North West (Lab) 16,668Aylesbury (Lab) 16,658Wolverhampton North East (Lab) 16,655Bath (Lib Dems) 16,635Croydon South (Con) 16,623Loughborough (Lab) 16,608Birmingham Northfield (Lab) 16,608Coventry North West (Lab) 16,598Southgate & Wood Green (Lab) 16,589Edinburgh South (Lab) 16,589Aberdeen South (SNP) 16,569Cheshire Mid (Lab) 16,565Basingstoke (Lab) 16,562Chingford & Woodford Green (Con) 16,553Widnes & Halewood (Lab) 16,553Bromley & Biggin Hill (Con) 16,541Brighton Kemptown & Peacehaven (Lab) 16,472Livingston (Lab) 16,468Twickenham (Lib Dems) 16,465Stoke-on-Trent Central (Lab) 16,454Welwyn Hatfield (Lab) 16,446Woking (Lib Dems) 16,443Cardiff West (Lab) 16,441Northampton South (Lab) 16,438Bedford (Lab) 16,428Cumbernauld & Kirkintilloch (Lab) 16,425Bathgate & Linlithgow (Lab) 16,422Derby North (Lab) 16,416Beckenham & Penge (Lab) 16,405Stalybridge & Hyde (Lab) 16,371Swindon North (Lab) 16,367Hull East (Lab) 16,354Richmond Park (Lib Dems) 16,342Bury South (Lab) 16,303Bootle (Lab) 16,302Eltham & Chislehurst (Lab) 16,226Norwich South (Lab) 16,221Paisley & Renfrewshire North (Lab) 16,181Wolverhampton South East (Lab) 16,100Hyndburn (Lab) 16,055West Bromwich (Lab) 16,030Chatham & Aylesford (Lab) 16,000Dundee Central (SNP) 15,986Telford (Lab) 15,973Paisley & Renfrewshire South (Lab) 15,959Portsmouth North (Lab) 15,956Rochester & Strood (Lab) 15,950Croydon East (Lab) 15,941Liverpool West Derby (Lab) 15,922Bexleyheath & Crayford (Lab) 15,873Swindon South (Lab) 15,863Guildford (Lib Dems) 15,812Nottingham North & Kimberley (Lab) 15,799Stretford & Urmston (Lab) 15,796Birmingham Erdington (Lab) 15,709Sutton & Cheam (Lib Dems) 15,609Brent West (Lab) 15,598Colchester (Lab) 15,574Liverpool Walton (Lab) 15,552Leicester East (Con) 15,543Leeds South West & Morley (Lab) 15,531Hemel Hempstead (Lab) 15,519Tipton & Wednesbury (Lab) 15,510Middlesbrough & Thornaby East (Lab) 15,487Wythenshawe & Sale East (Lab) 15,454Ashton-under-Lyne (Lab) 15,425Coventry South (Lab) 15,424St Albans (Lib Dems) 15,412Exeter (Lab) 15,398Edinburgh South West (Lab) 15,387Oldham West, Chadderton & Royton (Lab) 15,379Stevenage (Lab) 15,332Walsall & Bloxwich (Lab) 15,326Ealing North (Lab) 15,300Coventry East (Lab) 15,208Airdrie & Shotts (Lab) 15,200Coatbridge & Bellshill (Lab) 15,197Wimbledon (Lib Dems) 15,156Crawley (Lab) 15,116Enfield North (Lab) 15,080Luton North (Lab) 15,075Southampton Itchen (Lab) 15,056Knowsley (Lab) 15,055Kensington & Bayswater (Lab) 15,055Leeds North East (Lab) 15,054Edinburgh East & Musselburgh (Lab) 15,035Bolton South & Walkden (Lab) 15,025Uxbridge & South Ruislip (Lab) 14,992Stockport (Lab) 14,991Bradford South (Lab) 14,978Kingston & Surbiton (Lib Dems) 14,977Derby South (Lab) 14,975Birmingham Edgbaston (Lab) 14,722Brentford & Isleworth (Lab) 14,709Brent East (Lab) 14,635Cardiff East (Lab) 14,623Hove & Portslade (Lab) 14,608Rochdale (Lab) 14,597York Central (Lab) 14,565Sheffield Brightside & Hillsborough (Lab) 14,534Filton & Bradley Stoke (Lab) 14,514Ealing Southall (Lab) 14,503Ilford North (Lab) 14,503Hendon (Lab) 14,500Earley & Woodley (Lab) 14,480Plymouth Sutton & Devonport (Lab) 14,472Bristol North East (Lab) 14,438Bracknell (Lab) 14,436Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 14,395Leeds West & Pudsey (Lab) 14,365Ealing Central & Acton (Lab) 14,348Birmingham Hodge Hill & Solihull North (Lab) 14,295Dagenham & Rainham (Lab) 14,258Wycombe (Lab) 14,254Liverpool Wavertree (Lab) 14,238Harrow West (Lab) 14,229Carshalton & Wallington (Lib Dems) 14,220Smethwick (Lab) 14,160Preston (Lab) 14,152Mitcham & Morden (Lab) 14,094Feltham & Heston (Lab) 14,055Birmingham Selly Oak (Lab) 14,017Cities of London & Westminster (Lab) 13,968Blackley & Middleton South (Lab) 13,710Gorton & Denton (Lab) 13,704Blackburn (Independent) 13,697Dartford (Lab) 13,592Glasgow West (Lab) 13,476Bristol South (Lab) 13,472Glasgow South (Lab) 13,440Southampton Test (Lab) 13,432Chelsea & Fulham (Lab) 13,415Cardiff South & Penarth (Lab) 13,371Milton Keynes Central (Lab) 13,363Glasgow North East (Lab) 13,351Portsmouth South (Lab) 13,279Luton South & South Bedfordshire (Lab) 13,276Birmingham Yardley (Lab) 13,260Watford (Lab) 13,195Dewsbury & Batley (Independent) 13,148Leicester West (Lab) 13,129Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley (Lab) 13,093Bristol East (Lab) 13,088Hammersmith & Chiswick (Lab) 13,048Erith & Thamesmead (Lab) 12,863Glasgow East (Lab) 12,850Thurrock (Lab) 12,822Streatham & Croydon North (Lab) 12,770Nottingham South (Lab) 12,736Edinburgh North & Leith (Lab) 12,707Oxford East (Lab) 12,673Queen’s Park & Maida Vale (Lab) 12,630Leyton & Wanstead (Lab) 12,453Reading Central (Lab) 12,436Bradford East (Lab) 12,432Glasgow South West (Lab) 12,427Slough (Lab) 12,425Leeds South (Lab) 12,400Hornsey & Friern Barnet (Lab) 12,397Cambridge (Lab) 12,376Birmingham Perry Barr (Independent) 12,304Hayes & Harlington (Lab) 12,112Lewisham East (Lab) 12,112Ilford South (Lab) 11,727Liverpool Riverside (Lab) 11,723Salford (Lab) 11,691Tottenham (Lab) 11,666Leicester South (Independent) 11,644Bradford West (Lab) 11,551Brighton Pavilion (Green) 11,480Glasgow North (Lab) 11,053Putney (Lab) 11,020Holborn & St Pancras (Lab) 10,997Croydon West (Lab) 10,948Nottingham East (Lab) 10,768Islington South & Finsbury (Lab) 10,563Dulwich & West Norwood (Lab) 10,465Islington North (Independent) 9,980Lewisham West & East Dulwich (Lab) 9,975Manchester Central (Lab) 9,969East Ham (Lab) 9,924Manchester Withington (Lab) 9,891Hackney North & Stoke Newington (Lab) 9,768Tooting (Lab) 9,734Walthamstow (Lab) 9,711Orkney & Shetland (Lib Dems) 9,643Barking (Lab) 9,499West Ham & Beckton (Lab) 9,447Birmingham Ladywood (Lab) 9,055Greenwich & Woolwich (Lab) 9,027Vauxhall & Camberwell Green (Lab) 9,025Battersea (Lab) 8,961Lewisham North (Lab) 8,892Peckham (Lab) 8,663Hackney South & Shoreditch (Lab) 8,627Stratford & Bow (Lab) 8,250Clapham & Brixton Hill (Lab) 7,903Leeds Central & Headingley (Lab) 7,792Bristol Central (Green) 7,576Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab) 7,514Bethnal Green & Stepney (Lab) 7,506Sheffield Central (Lab) 7,180Poplar & Limehouse (Lab) 6,658Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Lab) 6,367Manchester Rusholme (Lab) 6,241