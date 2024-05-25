Spitfire crashes into field near RAF Coningsby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Spitfire has crashed into a field “in the vicinity of” RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road at just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved RAF spokesperson

Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.

“We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.

“An update will be provided in due course.”

RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.