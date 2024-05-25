Jump to content

Spitfire crashes into field near RAF Coningsby

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road in Lincolnshire at just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 25 May 2024 17:22
RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Alamy/PA)
A Spitfire has crashed into a field “in the vicinity of” RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road at just before 1.20pm on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.”

We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved

RAF spokesperson

Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the vicinity of RAF Coningsby involving an RAF aircraft.

“We are working with the emergency services and supporting those involved.

“An update will be provided in due course.”

RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

