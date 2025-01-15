Christine Lampard pauses Loose Women to send support to Linda Nolan’s family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christine Lampard paused an episode of Loose Women to announce the death of former guest panellist and singer Linda Nolan, paying tribute to her and saying it had been an “incredibly tough time for the family, but you’re just never prepared”.

Dublin-born Nolan rose to fame as part of the family group The Nolans, with Loose Women panellist Coleen as well as her other sisters Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

She died on Wednesday aged 65 in hospital in Blackpool with pneumonia surrounded by family after being twice diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Wednesday, Northern Irish presenter Lampard said on ITV talk show Loose Women: “Welcome back, now some very sad news for you now, Linda Nolan, Coleen’s sister, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017, has died at the age of 65.”

She then read out Nolan’s manager’s statement announcing the news, which described her as a “beacon of hope and resilience”.

The audience then applauded, and Lampard added: “We’ve been talking about Linda for so long haven’t we, with Coleen, and I know it was an incredibly tough time for the family, but you’re just never prepared.”

Panellist and actress Nadia Sawalha added: “Nothing prepares because there is a moment when the light goes out, and when the light goes out that is the most awful shock, isn’t it, and they’ve been through so much as a family, just sending all our love.”

Lampard finished by saying: “To all of the family indeed, we’re thinking of you all today.”

The audience then burst into applause as a black and white picture of Nolan was shown on screen.

Also interrupting their broadcast, was Jeremy Vine who at the end of his BBC Radio 2 show, paid tribute to Nolan, saying him and the station’s team were thinking of her family, and “Linda especially”.

Vine then played The Nolans’ hit I’m In The Mood for Dancing, which made it to number three in the UK charts in 1980.