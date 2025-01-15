Linda Nolan died ’embraced with love and comfort’ with her siblings at her side

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Linda Nolan died “peacefully” and “with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments”, her manager said.

The Irish star, 65, was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

She died in hospital in Blackpool surrounded by family, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. In 2020, it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

Her manager Dermot McNamara said it was “with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan”.

He added in a statement: “Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

“At around 10.20am on Wednesday, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

“Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.”

Nolan revealed she had started the cancer life-extending drug, called Enhertu, in August 2024, which she called “amazing”, and pushed for other people to have this “opportunity” to take the medication.

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Another sister, Loose Women star Coleen, revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Linda was born the sixth of eight children to Tommy and Maureen Nolan on February 23 1959 in Dublin. Her parents – both singers – were keen to turn their young family into a musical troupe and Linda made her stage debut at the age of four.

They then toured with actor and singer Frank Sinatra and made their own BBC TV Specials.

She left the group – known for the songs as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and I’m In The Mood for Dancing – which made her famous in 1983, but later reformed with her sisters for several comeback performances.

In her solo career, she has toured with Gene Pitney and was celebrated for her West End shows.

Nolan, who competed on Celebrity Big Brother and was also a Daily Mirror columnist, had musical theatre appearances in shows such as Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block “H”.

Singer Shane Nolan said he was “very grateful” he could spend a few hours with his aunt before her death.

He wrote on X: “My beautiful Aunty Linda. Got to spend a few hours with her yesterday which I’m very grateful for.”

Her sister, Loose Women star Coleen, shared a broken heart emoji on X, while Anne shared three hearts, alongside an official announcement of Linda’s death.

A message on the official Loose Women Instagram page said: “We are saddened by the news Linda Nolan, Coleen’s sister, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017, has died at the age of 65.”

It added: “We are sending all our love to Coleen and Linda’s family”.

Comedian and singer Tommy Cannon wrote on Instagram: “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan.

“I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy – full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family.”

Comedian Paul Elliott, known for the double act The Chuckle Brothers, said he would “cherish” his more than four decades of memories with Nolan, and called the news “devastating” on Instagram.

He also said on X that his “heart breaks” that she had died aged 65 but took comfort in the thought she was “now with the love of her life Brian” Hudson, her husband of 26 years who died in 2007 after being diagnosed with skin cancer, and developing liver failure.

Outside of her TV and musical career, Nolan helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society, Samaritans and others.

Chief executive of charity Breast Cancer Now Claire Rowney said “in her many years as our ambassador, Linda has been a fierce and unwavering supporter of our work, both through fundraising and as a staunch advocate for raising awareness of and championing the needs of people living with secondary breast cancer”.

She added: “In the last few months of her life, Linda rallied alongside us as we petitioned for life-extending drug Enhertu to be made available on the NHS for patients with HER2-low secondary breast cancer. We are eternally grateful to Linda for using her voice to campaign with us.”