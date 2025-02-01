Actor Shane Richie among first arrivals for funeral of singer Linda Nolan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders actor Shane Richie was among the first to arrive for the funeral of singer Linda Nolan, who rose to fame as a member of pop group The Nolans.

Other stars including comedian Tommy Cannon, singer Lisa Maffia and Paul Elliott, the comedian better known as Paul Chuckle, are also among those in attendance at the service at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool.

Elliott said of the singer: “She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world’s a darker place without her.”

He said they had performed together in pantomimes and at charity functions, and last met for lunch in 2024, adding: “She was just a wonderful person, we always got on well.”

A framed photo of Linda was placed on an easel outside the church with mourners signing a book of condolence.

Linda and her sisters Coleen, Bernie, Maureen, Anne and Denise formed the pop group, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I’m In The Mood For Dancing in the late 70s and early 80s.

The Dublin-born singer died last month, with a family statement saying: “At around 10.20am on Wednesday 15th January, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.”

Nolan had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral is being held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, which resulted in a mastectomy, Nolan was a long-time campaigner and fundraiser for cancer awareness.

She was given the all-clear in 2011 but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which spread to her liver in 2020 and to her brain in 2023.

Nolan helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.

Her sister Anne posted on Instagram ahead of the funeral service inviting people to join the family, saying “we lay our wonderful sister Linda to rest” this weekend.

“There’s been a bit of confusion regarding the church service and the crematorium. Just to clarify everyone is welcome to both services,” she added.

“There may not be seating available as both places are small and obviously we are a big family so most of the seating will be taken by us but if you don’t mind standing we would love you to be there and we know Linda would be thrilled.”

“Everyone who knew Linda, or whose lives she touched, are welcome to come and pay their respects as we remember her remarkable life,” The Nolans’ official page on Instagram said.

The message also described Linda Nolan as a “beloved sister, friend and entertainer” and a “symbol of hope, humour and resilience”.

The family are raising money for Trinity Hospice, which Nolan supported, and have asked that donations and messages of condolence be sent to a memorial page in her memory.

More than £2,700 has been raised on the Much Loved site so far.

Nolan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and her musical theatre career included Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block H. She also wrote a Daily Mirror column.