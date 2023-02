For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Baroness Betty Boothroyd, who was the first woman to be elected speaker of the House of Commons, has died aged 93.

The current Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, paid tribute to Lady Boothroyd as “one of a kind”.

She became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on in the role until October 2000.