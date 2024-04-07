Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the death of his father, former Labour MP Doug Hoyle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has announced the death of his father, former Labour MP Doug Hoyle, aged 98.

The former MP, ennobled as Lord Hoyle in 1997, was a long-serving MP.

He was first elected for Lancashire constituency Nelson and Colne between 1974 and 1979, then served as the member for Warrington between 1981 and 1997.

Sir Lindsay described his father as a “truly dedicated parliamentarian”, adding he felt he had lost his best friend.

In a statement, the Commons Speaker said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to announce that my beloved father, Lord Doug Hoyle, passed away peacefully at home late last night with his family by his side.

“The whole family are devastated.

“There are few people who get to my age with their father still around – but I have been one of the lucky ones.

“His death last night has left me bereft – I have lost my dad, my inspiration and the country has lost a truly dedicated parliamentarian.”

He added: “Doug was a force to be reckoned with, first as MP for Nelson and Colne in 1974-1979, and then Warrington 1981-1997 – before he joined the House of Lords where he served until the age of 97 when he retired in 2023.

“He chaired the Parliamentary Labour Party and was an outspoken member of the ASTMS trade union, serving as president of both ASTMS and MSF.

“Doug loved his sport and as a massive rugby league fan, became chairman of Warrington Wolves in 1999, a position he held with great passion and honour.

“Today there is an empty armchair, an absence of ready wit, and one less animal lover in the world.

“Above all Doug was a family man and he will be greatly missed by myself, Catherine, Emma, the great grandchildren and the whole family.”

In a further tribute to his father, Sir Lindsay added: “He was easy to talk to and always willing to listen. He was my wing-man, and I was his. Not only have I lost my father – but today I realise, I have also lost my best friend.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Lord Doug Hoyle was Labour through and through. A distinguished parliamentarian and a tenacious campaigner, serving as both a Member of Parliament for Nelson and Colne, and then Warrington.

“He was greatly respected, being elected as chair of the PLP, before being elevated to the House of Lords.

“A trade unionist, co-founder of LFI and Warrington Wolves fanatic, he had a long standing commitment to the town, but above everything, he was a family man.

“We will truly miss him. All of our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Speaker, Catherine, Emma and his family.”