Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

King urges Lionesses to ‘roar to victory’ in Women’s World Cup final

Charles’ rallying cry came on the eve of England’s historic showdown with Spain.

Lucas Cumiskey
Saturday 19 August 2023 21:51
England players line up (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England players line up (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King has urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in the Women’s World Cup final.

Charles’ rallying cry came on the eve of England’s historic showdown with Spain at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

“Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory,” Charles said in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

Recommended

But it is understood that Charles and the Queen will be among the millions of Britons following the game from afar on Sunday.

A Buckingham Palace source said: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has wished the Lionesses “good luck” for the final, and apologised for not being in Australia to watch them in person.

In a video message posted on social media, William, who was sat next to daughter Charlotte, also said he was proud of what the team had achieved.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in