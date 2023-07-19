Jump to content

Viking artefact found by metal detectorist sells at auction for £15,000

The artefact was used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 19 July 2023 08:29
The bronze artefact, called a die, would have been used to create decorative motifs to be applied to a military helmet (Jason Jones/PA)
The bronze artefact, called a die, would have been used to create decorative motifs to be applied to a military helmet (Jason Jones/PA)
(PA Media)

A Viking artefact used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets has sold at auction for £15,000.

Metal detectorist Jason Jones, 44, of Norwich, made the find while searching a field near Watton in Norfolk in January, having previously found two medieval silver coins there.

The construction industry worker, who was with his wife Lisa, said he had forgotten to charge his main detector and was using his backup machine.

The bronze artefact, called a die, was bought by a UK collector during an auction at Noonans Mayfair in London on Tuesday.

Mr Jones is going to share the money with the landowner and use his share to support his family.

