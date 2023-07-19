Viking artefact found by metal detectorist sells at auction for £15,000

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Viking artefact used to craft decorative motifs for military helmets has sold at auction for £15,000.

Metal detectorist Jason Jones, 44, of Norwich, made the find while searching a field near Watton in Norfolk in January, having previously found two medieval silver coins there.

The construction industry worker, who was with his wife Lisa, said he had forgotten to charge his main detector and was using his backup machine.

The bronze artefact, called a die, was bought by a UK collector during an auction at Noonans Mayfair in London on Tuesday.

Mr Jones is going to share the money with the landowner and use his share to support his family.